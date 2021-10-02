Man Utd v Everton: Confirmed team news

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes five changes from the midweek 2-1 Champions League win over Villarreal. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles drop to the bench and Diogo Dalot is not in the squad.

Luke Shaw returns from injury, with Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Fred also all starting.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Martial, Greenwood, Fred, Fernandes, Varane, Cavani, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Pogba, Ronaldo, Lingard, Sancho, Telles, Matic, van de Beek.