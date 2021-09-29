Juventus 1-0 Chelsea: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BT Sport: "We were so good yesterday in training, and not good enough, not free enough today. "I felt us slow, tired, mentally slow for decision-making. It's a strange one to analyse, but OK. "I think we started not sharp enough, we had possession and possession, but the first 12, 15 minutes we could have harmed them much more. "We should have been much, much sharper. We should have asked more questions. We had two big ball losses where we almost gave goals away. You cannot have this. "We struggled to create our own rhythm, because they were so deep and so passive. We struggled to find our own intensity, to find the spaces.

"It should be impossible to concede an easy goal like this at this level in the first seconds of the second half. "You know what's coming, you have defensive organisation like we have, so normally at all times it should be possible to defend it. And we got punished for it, of course."