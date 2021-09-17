Watford 0-2 Wolves: Fantasy football top performers

Wolves secured their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Watford in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to Wolves players:

Hwang Hee-chan (3)

Marcal (2)

Joao Moutinho (1)

So which Watford and Wolves players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek five? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Newcastle face Leeds.

