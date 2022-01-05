Harry Stroud, Essex, living in France: We desperately need more depth in our squad to have any hope of a top four finish which will help us keep Rice next season. We need to get a left back, centre mid and centre forward. I would love Origi, Ake and Digne, sell Yarmolenko and replace him with Okoflex and if budget is good, Lingard. That will be the perfect January transfer window for us in my opinion.

Craig Ravensdale, Kent: Defo need a striker and cb I would love Tarkowski from Burnley and Origi from Liverpool.

Ned, London: I just want Lingardinho back to be honest.

Andy O'Toole, Darlington: My top two targets would be Jesse Lingard and Nat Phillips, with Nathan Ake on loan. Obviously we need competition for Antonio, but for once we are finding goals from our attacking midfielders. The news of Gabrial Barbosa is very encouraging. I hope Yarmalenko will find a club this January too.

