Your reaction to Benitez sacking

You've been giving us your thoughts on the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

The Spaniard had been in charge at Goodison since June.

Here are some of your views so far:

Daniel: No doubt it was a difficult job, not least because the Liverpool connection left him no margin for error with the fans once things went wrong, but not sure Benitez can have any complaints after one win in 13 league games. It's not the best squad in the league but it's nowhere near the worst either.

Glenn Dolby: Benitez had it coming although it's not all his fault. Millions of pounds worth of players he didn't sign, regardless, he just couldn't get them to play for him and the fans never wanted him. Doomed from the start.

Richard Browne: Absolutely cowardly from Everton's owners. Where do you find someone better? Steve Bruce?

