Your Burnley gossip round-up

Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for Burnley so far:

Former England striker Andy Carroll has been linked as one man who could possibly fill the void left by Chris Wood's departure to Newcastle - however, Reading manager Veljko Paunovic is confident he will stay at the Championship strugglers after his short-term deal ended last week. (Sun), external

Another name in the mix to replace Wood is 22-year-old Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, who is the son of former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell. (Mirror via Lancashire Telegraph), external

Meanwhile, the Clarets are fighting Nottingham Forest and Coventry for Birmingham and Denmark defender Kristian Pedersen. (Football Insider), external

