BBC Sport

Your deadline day hopes for Southampton

Image source, Getty Images
Published

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Southampton so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Here are some of your comments:

Matthew: Please just sign Broja on now before Chelsea ask for too much. Also at least try to sign a goalkeeper.

Sam: If Saints are going to make a big money move it will be Armando Broja. Ralph has said he is eyeing a quiet end to the transfer window and will only do a Tino Livramento type deal. We have agreed a fee with Cheltenham for Will Armitage which means we are signing a promising youngster.

Adrian: I would love for Ralph to go and get a better goalkeeper and a decent number 10, maybe Cantwell from Norwich as he fits the young player criteria.

Let us know what you want to see from Southampton before the transfer window shuts