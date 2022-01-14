Mike Parkin, From The Rookery End podcast, external

Nerves, anticipation, excitement and apprehension.

Just some of the emotions engulfing us as we enter a season-defining trio of games, over the space of a week.

The first make-or-break encounter is at St James’ Park, where Newcastle, bolstered by Kieran Tripper and Chris Wood, will be desperate to kickstart their season. The fact that Watford haven't kept a Premier League clean sheet is most concerning as, while we boast exciting attacking options in Dennis, King and Joao Pedro, the inability to keep goals out has resulted in a dispiriting seven-match losing streak.

We acted swiftly in the transfer window, bringing in a trio of defensive reinforcements in Hassane Kamara, Samir and Edo Kayembe. There's a distinct feeling the survival bid will hinge on how effectively they are deployed.

If Claudio Ranieri and his new-look squad (albeit shorn of key performers such as Imran Louza at Afcon with Morocco) can stabilise that almost unfeasibly porous defence, we hope the season can be rescued and relegation avoided.

That said, there’s no hiding that it is now or never for Watford. Failure to deliver a healthy points return against their nearest rivals would be regarded as fatal.

It’s the biggest week of the season for Watford - the fans are ready, we’re just hoping the team is too.

Watford fans, how are you feeling about these games? Let us know over here