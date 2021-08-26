City await Champions League group stage draw
- Published
The 2021-22 Uefa Champions League group stage draw takes place on Thursday at 17:00 BST.
Here's what you need to know as last year's finalists Manchester City wait to discover their opponents:
What happened last year? Kai Havertz scored the only goal in Porto as Premier League winners Manchester City were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the Champions League final in May.
What about this year? Placed alongside Chelsea in pot one, City will avoid facing the likes of German champions Bayern Munich, Italian champions Inter Milan and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in the group stages.
What's the worst-case scenario? Despite avoiding those teams, and with clubs from the same country unable to face each other, City could still be drawn against Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St-Germain from pot two. From the remaining pots, AC Milan, Atalanta, Ajax and Porto are among their potential opponents.