Pep keeps it brief

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola kept the broadcast section of his news conference pretty brief before Saturday's visit of Norwich.

The key points were:

He's not talking transfers and would be happy with the squad if the transfer window shut now;

Kevin De Bruyne faces a late fitness test, but Ilkay Gundogan should be good to go;

The team is in a better place than this time last week, and he isn't panicking after losing on the opening day to Spurs. 37 games, 111 points;

He's a big fan of Norwich's Daniel Farke and describes him as an "exceptional manager".

