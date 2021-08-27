Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Reaction to Patrick Bamford's England call up will be one item on the agenda for Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa when he faces the press this morning.

Last season's top scorer could make his international debut alongside club team-mate Kalvin Phillips in next month's World Cup qualifiers. If they start together they will be the first Leeds players to do so for England since Jonathan Woodgate and Alan Smith in a 2-2 draw with Macedonia in October 2002.

Defender Diego Llorente, who was very impressive during the 45 minutes he played in the 3-0 win over Crewe in midweek, is the key name when it comes to a possible start at Burnley on Sunday. The Spain international, who like Rodrigo has not been called up by his country, seems to be back in Bielsa's reckoning after a pre-season injury.

No major movement is expected in the transfer window before the trip to Turf Moor - although Bielsa may be able to discuss Celtic defender Leo Hjelde, who is expected to complete a move to Elland Road to initially join up with United's under-23s.