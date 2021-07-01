Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting a central defender as the next part of his squad strengthening and it is understood contact has been made with Real Madrid over Raphael Varane.

The France World Cup winner's contract is due to expire next summer and there are doubts he will be offered an extension that would meet his demands.

It is thought Real may be willing to let the 28-year-old leave for about £50m.

It is felt there is still a wide gap between United and the Spanish giants in their valuation and there is no guarantee a deal will be done.

In the meantime, United will look at other options - and at what they can generate through player sales.