Southampton's players returned to pre-season training last week and will get their Premier League campaign under way on 14 August away to Everton.

The Saints are travelling to Wales for their pre-season preparations, with two fixtures against Championship sides currently in the diary. Here's their schedule as it stands:

27 July: Cardiff City v Southampton (Cardiff City Stadium)

31 July: Swansea City v Southampton (Liberty Stadium)

