Every season, a group of young players make the first big step on the journey to becoming Premier League stars - and is this the one for Cody Drameh?

Under Marcelo Bielsa's management, Leeds are developing a reputation as a side who offer a clearer pathway to first-team football than most in the English top flight.

More than 10 under-23 players have made their debut during the Argentine's reign and 19-year-old Drameh - an August 2020 signing from Fulham - could be next.

He has rivals in the shape of forwards Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, and recently acquired midfielder Lewis Bate, but Drameh is better placed than most.

As a right-back, his pathway is clearer, with only Luke Ayling in front of him, although the versatile Stuart Dallas is also an option for the role.

Drameh also comes into this campaign with the club's Under-23 Player of the Year award on his mantelpiece, after helping them to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title with 21 appearances full of dynamism and drive.

