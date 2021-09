Wolves pursued a deal for Marseille and France Under-21 midfielder Boubacar Kamara, 21, after an attempt to sign Portugal's Renato Sanches, 24, from Lille fell through. (Athletic - subscription required)

Meanwhile, winger Adama Traore remains at Wolves as Tottenham did not return with an improved bid after having a £30m offer rejected on Monday. Wolves demanded £50m for the 25-year-old Spain international. (Athletic)

