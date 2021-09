Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is monitoring the situation of Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak. The 21-year-old scored 17 goals in La Liga last season and helped La Real win the Copa del Rey. (Express), external

Meanwhile, Leicester City are hoping Youri Tielemans, who has been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United, will sign a new contract with the club. (Leicester Mercury), external

