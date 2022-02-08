Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

City fans currently find themselves in this peculiar position of being in the Premier League while still experiencing this weird, hitherto unknown, sensation called optimism.

I know… we can’t quite believe it either.

But, regardless of inconsequential factors like teams below us having multiple games in hand, the bare facts are we currently sit outside the relegation zone, are in the last 16 of the FA Cup and have won four of our last five games in all competitions.

Not too shabby for a team ridiculed by some authoritative voices in the media as the “worst Premier League team ever”.

In the defence of said media voices, the Canary nation was rapidly coming to a similar conclusion as crushing disappointment followed heavy defeat at an alarming rate. But armed with a fit and healthy squad, Dean Smith has transformed a group that appeared weak and lily-livered into one that now competes.

And, to be honest, that’s all we ever asked.

This may end up all going southward – the Norwich supporter in us all awaits the return of the gloom and despair – but right now (and I can’t believe I’m saying this) we’re experiencing another hitherto unknown sensation called contentment.

With Palace at home tomorrow night we even tentatively believe there is a chance this feeling could be prolonged.

And then, next up, it’s Manchester City followed by Liverpool.

Best we make the most of this contentment!