Man City 1-0 Wolves - Pep Guardiola reaction

Man City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: “Against 11 players we were better. It is not easy play against them with 10.

"They defended really well. We suffered against them last season, by not attacking in the right moments and they punish you. But we were patient and deserved the win.

"We played really good. It is not easy. They had 10 players in the box, eight or nine for crosses. It is difficult and today maybe we missed some chances. But despite of that we won the game."

On Raheem Sterling’s 100th Premier League goal: “Big congratulations. He is still a young player and 100 goals is a lot of goals. His contribution to this club is massive. He is back scoring goals, has confidence. It’s good."

On Ederson’s 100th Premier League clean sheet: "Congratulations to him as well. We conceded late goals against West Ham and Watford but finally he can achieve it.

"And that’s why we have Edi with his contributions in the right moment, a big save in the second half.

"We don’t concede many chances but what chances they have, he is there.”