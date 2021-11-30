Strikers need to 'relax' - Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says his strikers may need to "relax" in front of goal, but added that he is "happy and calm" about the form of his forwards.

Chelsea scored two league goals at home in November but have been without Romelu Lukaku - who returned from injury in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

"In general, we are absolutely happy and calm. I think they try hard. Their contribution to our style of game, to the high pressing, is immense," Tuchel said on Tuesday.

"We should maybe take into account that when they arrive with the chances, they don’t arrive fully relaxed.

"Sometimes they breathe hard when they arrive. Maybe that costs us a bit of precision sometimes, but we scored many goals before. This game [against Manchester United], I agree. We had a similar game in terms of chances and result against Burnley at home."