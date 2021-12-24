Who could Brighton sign in January?

Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz has been in sensational goalscoring form this season as Blackburn have mounted a surprise bid for a return to the Premier League. It seems only a matter of time before the former Nottingham Forest man is a top-flight player. His contract is up in the summer, although the club do hold a one-year option, so he could be available at a good price.

Wonderkid Kacper Kozlowski became the youngest player to appear at the European Championship when coming on for Poland in the summer.

A two-way battle between Liverpool and Brighton looks likely to take place in January, for a player who is rated at £10m.