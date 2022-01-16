Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "It's extremely uncomfortable to play against Brentford to be honest. They usually play differently but the way they play against us is really difficult.

"You need patience. You cannot lose focus or get sloppy. You have to stay full of desire even when you don't find direction. We had to switch sides, play it quick and all these kinds of things. We really controlled it in the second half. That's good.

"Everyone is invited to score goals obviously always but the boys did really well. They worked extremely hard, that's what you have to do. You have to go for it and the boys did that."