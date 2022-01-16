Liverpool v Brentford: Confirmed team news
- Published
Liverpool make two changes from the the team that drew 0-0 with Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final in midweek as James Milner and Takumi Minamino make way for Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Henderson, Fabinho, Jota, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton.
Full-back Rico Henry returns to Brentford’s starting line-up in the one change from the team that lost 4-1 to Southampton last time out.
Sergi Canos makes way, but is on the bench despite limping off in the defeat to the Saints. The Spaniard was a fringe player at Liverpool after arriving as a teenager in 2013.
Brentford XI:Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Roerslev, Janelt, Henry, Baptiste, Mbeumo, Toney.
Subs: Lossl, Canos, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Bech Sorensen, Stevens.