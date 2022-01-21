Ralf Rangnick said he is not surprised by Newcastle United's interest in Jesse Lingard and added that he doesn't know if the midfielder will remain at Old Trafford or leave before the January transfer window closes.

However, the Manchester United interim manager said he would be content if the 29-year-old stayed because of the quality he possess.

"He's a really good player. Newcastle showed interest in him but I am not the one dealing with that," said Rangnick.

"If you ask me now what will happen in the next 10 days, I cannot answer that question, I'm afraid.

"I know his contract is expiring in the summer. The question is: what does he want to do?

"I wouldn't be unhappy if he stayed until the end of the season because he is a player who can always play and I know the level."