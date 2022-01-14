Wolves boss Bruno Lage says he’d like to keep in-demand winger Adama Traore but understands the situation must be right for the club.

Traore has been heavily linked with a move away from Molineux this window and has started only three of the past 10 games.

However, Lage says his professionalism remains of the highest standard and, in an ideal world, Traore would stay at the club.

“Nothing’s changed, he wants to play for us and he works hard,” Lage said. “I’m very happy with the four wingers I have – they’re all different which means I can play in different ways."

The 25-year-old had an outstanding season in 2019-20 with four goals and nine assists, but his end product has dropped since and his contract expires in June 2023.

"As a manager, I need to understand that it’s not just about Adama, it’s about every player. If it’s good for the club and the player, we’ll have to find a different solution."

