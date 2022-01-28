Who is the Premier League's greatest number 10?

The number 10 role has been played by so many greats of the game it makes it one of the most iconic positions in football.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of BBC Match of the Day: Top 10, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can choose your top three from a shortlist and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

Three United players from past and present feature on this list of the greatest number 10s:

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney exploded onto the Premier League scene as a 16-year-old at Everton before joining Manchester United in a deal worth £27m.

While he started out with the number eight jersey, Rooney took the number 10 when Ruud van Nistelrooy left United in 2007 and retained it for the next 10 years, although it was in the latter part of his career where he featured more prominently in the deeper role synonymous with the shirt number.

He left Old Trafford in 2017 to re-join Everton for a season, departing Manchester United after 559 games for the club and a record 253 goals.

Bruno Fernandes

He joined in 2020 from Sporting Lisbon and hit the ground running. In his first season, he scored eight goals in just 14 games to help United into the Champions League places and continued that great scoring form the following campaign with 18 goals in the Premier League and 28 in all competitions.

It could be argued he is not a true number 10, but when he's on it, there are few midfielders who offer as much of a threat as Fernandes.

Paul Scholes

Not just one of the best-ever midfielders in the Premier League but arguably the world, Paul Scholes was admired by all the greats of the game.

More of a central midfielder than a traditional number 10, he could nevertheless do everything - and more - a player in that position could do.

Scholes spent two decades at Manchester United before retiring (after coming out of a previous, brief retirement) in 2013 with an incredible record of 11 Premier League titles, two Champions League wins, a Fifa Club World Cup, three FA Cups and two League Cups.

Have your say on the best number 10s to play in the Premier League