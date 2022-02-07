'We've been down this road before'

Sean Dyche hopes Burnley's experience in previous years will help them in their fight for Premier League survival.

After playing the same number of games in the 2018-19 season, the Clarets had just 12 points and went on to finish 15th.

Dyche said: "It doesn’t guarantee the future but we have been down this road before.

"We are actually one point better off at this stage than we were a couple of seasons ago so it’s a clear sign that we can turn things around and we have done in the past.

"The second half of our seasons have generally been strong. It needs all noses pointing in the same direction and they are.

"We know it’s a challenge but we’ve got to work hard to turn things around. The basics will always be about hard work ethic and the belief and desire to go and make things happen rather than wait for them.

On already being written off by some people, Dyche said: “In other seasons we lost the first game and people said we are in a relegation fight.

"It’s not new news and, trust me, we don’t want to be part of those views and we think bigger things of ourselves than where we are now, but I’m certainly not worried about the noise. I’m more interested in how my team is performing and how we are looking to win games."