Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to Match of the Day: "We did our bit. We played really good football, created incredible chances. We scored three, should have scored four, five, six but they deserved their three goals and could have had four. They did very well and that's why they deserve the result. The atmosphere was incredible and they fought really hard. We fought as well. But we have to be ready for a proper fight because they make a fight of it. We were, but we lost too many challenges in the air and that lost us momentum.

"How the boys played together tonight - I like that a lot. We played a good game. The boys didn't think that we must be superior in all situations. We fought hard and we had to. With the ball I was really happy with the performance. When the ball was in the air, not so much."