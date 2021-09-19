Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea: Nuno reaction

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo on BBC Match of the Day: "There were a lot of things that went wrong. Let's start with the first half - I think it was a good game, competitive. We were on the the front foot, started pressing high, creating problems and had chances.

"In the second half, the set piece and goal changes the game. Then it becomes much harder, the game totally changed and Chelsea took control and were the better team in the second half.

"It's difficult, but I'm proud of the first half and of all the game because we had troubles in team and the players went to their limits."

On injuries and travel commitments in the past week: "We knew through the game that we would have problems, but the boys went and tried find solutions and tried to give energy with the subs. But it was a touch opponent in front of us.

"We know we have a lot of things to improve and are working to improve."