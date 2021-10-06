On this day: Beckham sends England to World Cup

On this day in 2001, Manchester United midfielder David Beckham scored a stunning injury-time free-kick to send England to the 2002 World Cup.

The prospect of a two-legged play-off against Ukraine loomed for Sven-Goran Eriksson's Three Lions as they trailed Greece 2-1 in the closing stages.

However, a moment of magic from the England captain at Old Trafford, from over 30 yards out, ensured England got the point they needed to top their qualifying group and reach the tournament in Japan and South Korea.

Beckham later described the free-kick as "without doubt" the greatest moment of his England career.

Replay: You can listen back to commentary of that moment on BBC Sounds