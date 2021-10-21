Arsenal v Aston Villa: Last time out

Arsenal host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Dean Smith's Villa completed a first top-flight double over Arsenal for 28 years with an early first-half goal all they needed.

Gunners' goalkeeper Mat Ryan conceded 74 seconds into his debut as Villa followed up a 3-0 win at Emirates Stadium in November 2020 with a narrow 1-0 victory at Villa Park.

Bertrand Traore pounced on a mistake by Cedric Soares before Ollie Watkins scored with a shot that deflected off Rob Holding.

Ryan, who started in place of suspended first-choice keeper Bernd Leno, later produced a good save to deny Traore.

Villa keeper Emi Martinez frustrated his former club when the Argentina stopper made an excellent save to keep out Granit Xhaka's free-kick.

Villa moved up to eighth in the Premier League while Arsenal's defeat left them 10th.