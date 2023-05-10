'I'm happy at Celtic' - Abada

Celtic winger Liel Abada says he isn't listening to outside noise, and insists he is happy at Parkhead.

The Israel international, nominated for the PFA Scotland young player of the season award, has been linked to the likes of Ajax and Benfica in recent weeks.

"I don't care about what the newspapers and media say," Abada said. "I just care about how to improve and get better for the team.

"What I'm focused on now is to get the three trophies. I'm really happy at Celtic, it feels like home here - everyone helps me. My relationships with the players and staff are really good.

"Right now, we just focus on finishing the season strong. We want to do our job, it doesn't matter against who, we want three points and trophies."

Abada also says that he isn't bothered about being in and out of the side this season, saying it comes with the territory at Celtic.

"Sometimes you have ups and downs, so I just focus on giving 100% in training and every game.

"You play for a club like Celtic, there's a lot of quality players, and competition, but I just focus on myself. I just want to help the team get our target, and that's it.

"The coaches have helped me to improve, and hopefully I get better for the team."