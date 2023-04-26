'Lack of leadership' hampering young United players' chances - Goldie

Former Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie says a “lack of leadership” at the club is leading to limited first-team opportunities for young players.

Last season the Tannadice side - who have committed to a strategy of giving academy talents game-time - handed 16 homegrown players minutes.

Former manager Tam Courts achieved this while leading the club to fourth place and European football. But this term, with a change of managers, many of those players have been nowhere to be seen.

Goldie, who was the academy director at United before joining Swansea City last summer, told BBC Scotland: "I don't think it correlates exactly, but they're [United] now near the bottom of the league, and those young players aren't getting the same opportunity.

"So what has changed? I do believe it's that lack of leadership from the very top.

“They have to make sure the strategy is fed throughout the club to the sporting director and first-team head coach to give young players an opportunity."

