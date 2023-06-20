'Bad move' or 'major coup' - your views on Rodgers' return to Celtic

We asked for your reaction to Brendan Rodgers returning for a second spell in charge of Celtic.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Bill: I'm not sure about Rodgers returning. I’m not sure what has motivated him to come back after he left so dramatically previously. I suspect he didn’t have a better offer and am worried we will encounter some further daja vu in the future.

Patrick: I think it's a bad move by the board. He left us and now when no one wanted him he came back. Usually managers who come back struggle, I hope he fails.

James: It’s great news, glad to see Rodgers back.

Frank: An absolutely brilliant club, it’s good to get Rodgers back for continuity.

Kevin: I can only assume Rodgers is getting a decent transfer kitty, so bring it on. Welcome back.

Steve: Forget what happened before. He won a FA Cup and had two top-five finishes with Leicester, that’s huge credentials for Celtic, let's move on.

Ruairidh: Rodgers being back is massively intriguing and will likely divide fan opinion for some time. The way he left the club means he'll not be forgiven easily despite all the success. And with hindsight, there are a lot of criticisms, for example his transfer record. However, it’s hard to argue he's not the most qualified of those linked and comes as close as you can to guaranteed success.

Anon: Rodgers should never be allowed to manage Celtic again after walking out on us in the middle of the season. If he had waited until the end of the season and won the league he would have been a hero.

Tony: What a major coup for the club. There's no doubt Rodgers is a top-class manager and with the funds that's going to be available to him nobody will get near us. Welcome home boss.

Steven: I think he should sell Kyogo, he'll go for between £15-£25m, and then buy a high quality forward and midfielder. There's some top talent in the south-east Asian and African markets that are still to get European opportunities. I think we're a touch light in defence, so added investment from Dermot Desmond will be needed for a top defender to rival Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Gordon: I'm very happy, Rodgers knows the club inside out, he was successful first time around and most importantly he knows how to beat the noisy neighbours.

Charlie: Rodgers is a great appointment. The board should be credited for acting swiftly and getting him in now to have time to prepare for the upcoming season. I also think that his profile will convince any of the current squad who have doubts about next season to stay. He has experience, he is successful and he has a point to prove. I can't wait for the new season.

Ged: Welcome back Rodgers, carry on where we/you left off and win the treble again next season.

Michael: I think all the noise around Rodgers’ return isn’t focusing on two issues that should be a cause for concern. Firstly, his signing record isn’t exactly world beating. Secondly, the relatively poor squad that Ange Postecoglou inherited wasn’t solely the work of Neil Lennon or the board. Rodgers needs to take some of that blame.

Tom: I’m totally happy with the return of Rodgers, he is an outstanding manager and will bring continued success to the club. Let’s get to work.

Anon: It’s an excellent decision to reappoint Rodgers, he’s head and shoulders above any other coach in Scotland and will again be a serial winner.

Iain: Welcome back Brendan, in all honesty who else is available? The man did a magnificent job the last time he was here.

Hugh: Good manager but is he still up to the job? Ange Postecoglou is a hard act to follow.