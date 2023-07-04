Thomas Frank said he sees leadership qualities in new signing Nathan Collins, who he describes as "hungry and ambitious".

The Bees have signed the 22-year-old defender on a six-year contract from Wolves.

Frank said: "I’m very pleased that we’ve managed to sign Nathan. He’s a very talented centre-back and still young.

"He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He’s a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League.

"I also like his ability on the ball. He can carry the ball out of defence and also has the composure to find the right pass during build-up play.

"His character is really good, and we know that character is everything. He will fit into our culture, I have no doubt about that. I see leadership potential in Nathan. He’s a perfect Brentford player - hungry and ambitious with a desire to learn."