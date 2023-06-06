Real Madrid's first bid for Harry Kane will be for 80m euros (£69m) but Tottenham have initially valued the England striker, 29, at 120m euros (£103m). (Sport - in Spanish, external)

Tottenham will back incoming manager Ange Postecoglou with funds to rival Newcastle for Leicester's England midfielder James Maddison, 26, and target Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, and Wolves' English defender Max Kilman, 26. (Mirror, external)

Tottenham have contacted Everton over a potential summer move for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but could be put off by the asking price for the 29-year-old, who is under contract until 2027. (Football Transfers, external)

