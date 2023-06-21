Gogic can't halt Haaland in Cyprus defeat

St Mirren's Alex Gogic couldn't prevent superstar striker Erling Haaland powering Norway to victory over Cyprus in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Gogic played the 90 full minutes in Oslo but his 20th cap ended in disappointment as Haaland hit a double, including a spot-kick, to help Norway to a 3-1 win.

It leaves Cyprus rock bottom of Group A with three defeats from three, while Scotland are of course lording it over everyone at the top after four straight wins.