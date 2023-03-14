West Ham are set to challenge RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid for the signing of Norwich City's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara, 23, this summer. (Football Insider), external

The Hammers are also leading the chase for Bournemouth's Zimbabwe left-back Jordan Zemura, 23, who was dropped at the weekend over his contract situation. (90min), external

Finally, all players in the West Ham squad face 'significant pay cuts' if the club is relegated from the Premier League this season. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

