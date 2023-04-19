A new episode of BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast is available to download on BBC Sounds.

This week, the team are in high spirits after Liverpool impressed in putting six past Leeds United at Elland Road.

They examine the performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate - and reflect on the return of Luis Diaz.

Jude Bellingham is again a topic of discussion. Did the Reds take their eye off the ball?

And finally, the panel previews Saturday's game against Nottingham Forest as Liverpool continue to push for an unlikely top-four finish.

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds