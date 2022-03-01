Matty Cash: This was an impressive performance by Villa having had a shaky period recently.

Matty Cash came to Villa's rescue a couple of times before the full-back got hold of a difficult-looking ricochet only to make a very decent contact and steer the ball past a desperate Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal.

Cash looked desperate to score and when he did we could see why, when in celebration he ripped off his shirt to uncover the support emblazoned across his undershirt for Poland team-mate Tomasz Kedziora, who plays for Dynamo Kyiv and is stuck in the Ukraine capital under siege.

