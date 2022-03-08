Anna, Spurs XY, external

While poor in lots of areas midweek, Spurs fired on all cylinders to demolish an Everton team that must be looking over their shoulders at the edge of relegation.

An own goal and a finish from Son Heung-min set the base, and there was another landmark for Harry Kane as his two goals, both taken superbly, moved him past Thierry Henry in the Premier League scoring charts.

In between Kane's goals, Sergio Reguilon scored within a minute of coming on at half-time, and the result could have been more emphatic with Son, Eric Dier, Matt Doherty, Steven Bergwijn and Davinson Sanchez all going close.

In truth, Hugo Lloris had little to do, with Everton's only shot sailing way over the bar a few minutes from the end, while Dele Alli got a great reception from the home fans when he was introduced late in the second half.

The key now is to use this as a marker to establish more consistency.