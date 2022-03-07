Chris Goreham - BBC Radio Norfolk

The most significant moment at Carrow Road on Saturday came when Bryan Mbeumo thought he’d put Brentford 4-0 up.

The goal was eventually ruled out for offside but many Norwich City supporters won’t have known that until they checked their phones later. It sparked a mass exodus from the ground and it felt like the moment that many Norwich City fans gave up on any hope of staying in the Premier League.

It's hard to disagree. The Canaries are bottom and have managed just 17 points from 27 games. To hit the average points needed for survival they are going to have to take a further 20 points from their last 11 matches. They still have to play Chelsea (H), Manchester United (A), Tottenham (H) and Leicester (A).

That’s why beating Brentford was so important. It was being described as must win because Norwich had the chance to move to within four points of a Bees side who had gone nine matches without a win. That gap is now 10 points.

Everyone, including City supporters, understand the club doesn’t have the financial muscle of most clubs in the Premier League. It’s why they are more forgiving than many fanbases when it comes to Premier League defeats. Against Brentford none of the usual mitigating factors applied. Norwich finished 10 points above Brentford in the Championship last season. There’s no injury crisis or Covid outbreak at Carrow Road.

Norwich City players, staff and board now have work to do to win back the faith of even their own fans.