Arsenal know 'Terminator-like' Man City will be back

Arsenal must prepare for a Arnold Schwarzenegger-style onslaught from Manchester City as the race for the Premier League title intensifies, The Far Post podcast team have warned.

The Gunners' goalless draw with Newcastle United last week, coupled with City's 1-0 win at Chelsea, saw Arsenal's advantage cut to five points at the top of the table.

City have made a habit of coming on strong in the second half of the season in recent years and BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast team believe Arsenal will have a job on their hands to repel them.

"They are in the driving seat and I can’t see them letting up at the moment, but pressure does incredible things and you can’t see Manchester City letting up either," said former Charlton defender Steve Brown on the podcast.

"So you’ve got to maintain it throughout the whole season and if, for instance they lost their next game [against Tottenham] after drawing with Newcastle, suddenly that gap is next to nothing and they’ve been awesome all season and yet they haven’t been able to shake Manchester City. That’s how difficult it is."

BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry agreed, adding: "They are like the Terminator, Manchester City, they never stop.

"Liverpool experienced that last year again. And that’s what Arsenal are going to have to deal with, but the Champions League is definitely going to happen for them unless they have a cataclysmic blow-up."

