'A team shorn of attacking intent'

Jamie Beatson, weareperth.co.uk, external

And so the bubble bursts... from a possible top-six charge before Christmas, we're now staring a relegation battle in the face, with a team devoid of confidence and a manager reverting to a system that, quite frankly, just doesn't work.

The backwards slide has been fairly drastic. Losing at Celtic Park was expected. The defeat against Hearts saw us start with the wrong team, being forced into something more sensible and ultimately playing much better as a result.

But the losses to Dundee United and Aberdeen have been horrible to watch - a team shorn of its attacking intent and looking to sit in and hope to steal a goal on the counter. It isn't the best use of our squad at all and it needs to change this weekend.

Defeat against Livingston this Saturday would be a disaster. It's a horrible fixture to have to try and break a bad run with, but lose and we face three games out of the next four against Celtic and Rangers with a potentially huge game away to Motherwell thrown in the middle. A big upturn is required.