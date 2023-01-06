Lopetegui on Neves, his first FA Cup tie and 'extra strength' from travelling fans

Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Liverpool.

Here are the key lines from the Wolves boss:

  • On Ruben Neves being linked with a move to Barcelona, he said: "I have talked a lot of times that Neves is a fantastic player. He is a Wolves player and he is going to continue."

  • When asked if is hard to prepare when such rumours are around, he said: "It is not our responsibility. We have to play when they talk about us."

  • He said Liverpool are "one of the best teams in the world", adding that the game will be "a good challenge for us".

  • On his first taste of FA Cup action, Lopetegui said: "Maybe I have to enjoy this environment, but we have to play a good match."

  • He said the 6,000 travelling Wolves fans at Anfield will be "extra strength for us".

