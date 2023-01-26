Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford is "unstoppable" after scoring his 11th goal in 12 games as Manchester United won their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest.

Speaking after the 3-0 win, Ten Hag said: "There are more players who are playing really well but I am happy with Marcus' performance and his development.

"From the start of the season he is growing and he keeps doing that and what we have to aim for with him - and he is responsible for that - is to keep this process going.

"If he is in this mood, this spirit, he is unstoppable and it's about the team to get him in the right positions.

"Also, possession, we have a plan but finally is also the intuition, the creativity of an individual like Rashy is to create chances."