Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Evening Standard), external

The Gunners have also made an enquiry into Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie's availability. (Gazzetto dello Sport - in Italian), external

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Real Valladolid's 18-year-old Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda. (Football Insider), external

