Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Jones said

Southampton manager Nathan Jones: "Just hard work, you've got to work hard and be hard willed. We've had three big wins in a week, two away from home and one against a very good side at home, it doesn't happen often. It's a big, big week for the club.

"The performances have been building and today we showed so many sides of our game. I'm so proud of our group.

On facing Everton: "I don't there is a bigger Premier League side in history in terms of height and strength! I felt we defended it superbly well for the majority. The goal is a poor one to concede for us, we have to do better.

"But first half we had some good situations and then stepped it up after the break. With a bit more composure, we could have extended our lead.

On James Ward-Prowse: "I wouldn't swap him for anyone. I've had two months with him now and he's a great character, great athlete and probably the best technician in the Premier League."

"We defended well today. We could have been a big more fluent, a bit more aggressive at times but when we were aggressive we were excellent."