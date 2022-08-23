This week's live football commentaries
It's another busy week of commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with live coverage of games across the Premier League and Carabao Cup.
Tuesday, 23 August
Fleetwood v Everton (19:45)
Wednesday, 24 August
Tranmere v Newcastle (19:45, Sports Extra)
Saturday, 27 August
Liverpool v Bournemouth (15:00)
Arsenal v Fulham (17:30)
Sunday, 28 August
Aston Villa v West Ham (14:00)
Wolves v Newcastle (14:00, online only)
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham (16:30)
All times BST