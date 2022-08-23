This week's live football commentaries

It's another busy week of commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with live coverage of games across the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Tuesday, 23 August

Fleetwood v Everton (19:45)

Wednesday, 24 August

Tranmere v Newcastle (19:45, Sports Extra)

Saturday, 27 August

Liverpool v Bournemouth (15:00)

Arsenal v Fulham (17:30)

Sunday, 28 August

Aston Villa v West Ham (14:00)

Wolves v Newcastle (14:00, online only)

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham (16:30)

All times BST