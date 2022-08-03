Callum Wilson wants to prove those who doubt his fitness wrong after missing more than half of Newcastle's Premier League games through injury last season.

He told the Footballer's Football podcast: "This season, there’s probably been more talk than ever about ‘will Callum be fit?’

"As a player, you never want to be injured. This season, I feel strong, I feel fit, I feel robust. It’s down to me now to prove those doubters wrong. I thrive off that. Any competition’s welcome.

"It pushes you. I was injured last season. We brought Chris Wood in. He’s done a fantastic job for us.

"Throughout my rehab, when I’m getting closer to fitness, that’s what’s driving you as a striker – you want to get your position back. We’re both at the club now, competing, working hard. We’re both also friends."

Listen to the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds