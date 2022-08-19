Is Chelsea's recruitment sending a sensible message?

Chelsea fan Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

When it comes to identifying talent and good transfer signings, it is fair to say that no one in football - or any sport for that matter - has a crystal ball.

Whether it be John Terry or Frank Lampard, neither of whom were widely heralded to become truly world class players as they did, or Fernando Torres or Romelu Lukaku, both of whom underdelivered as "sure fire" signings, arguably the most important thing in football is to have a coherent squad-building strategy.

For one, this enables clubs to maximise the bang they get for their buck and avoid wasting money on high-priced, risky or average signings. But it also allows teams with above average youth academies to find the right pathways for their best prospects.

Chelsea have been, for a long time, guilty of mismanaging both processes. The best clubs at this are the likes of Southampton, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Wolves, Leicester and a host of others, who are able to consistently retain and identify young talent, buying them on the cheap and selling for a huge profit to the most well-backed clubs.

With regards to Chelsea, one of the first things Todd Boehly identified as he bought the Stamford Bridge side was that he already had in Thomas Tuchel a world class coach to manage his team. Most new owners tend to do the opposite and hire their own man, but Boehly not only stuck with the German, but has backed him to the hilt.

However, in giving Tuchel more power in the transfer market, the club can fail to take into account its own talent identification, both internally and externally. As a result, this can increase risk and inefficiency when it comes to new signings and also ignores the message this sends to young players.

When purchasing lots of high-priced first team players, are they significantly better than options already at the club? Given the reported high-level interest in the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Levi Colwill and recent signings such as Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, are we sure they are really inferior to those now being linked with moves to Chelsea?

Essentially, is the juice worth the squeeze with big money signings and their accompanying wages, eg; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? And what do the signings of Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and potentially Anthony Gordon say to already present academy products of a similar ilk in Charlie Webster and England under-19 captain Harvey Vale?

It is worth remembering the old maxim "the grass isn't always greener on the other side".